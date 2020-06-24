IETA
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Can Greta's arrival spark life into Paris Agreement talks?
Hopes are high that Greta Thunberg's arrival in Madrid can deliver some urgency for Paris Agreement talks that have shown slow progress so far
Industry hopes high for China's carbon market
Latest survey from IETA shows doubling in proportion of respondents who believe China will have carbon trading system for its power sector up and running by 2021
EU carbon market reforms for 2020 onwards formally approved
EU carbon market reforms clear final hurdle after European Council gives is backing to post-2020 emissions trading system
Carbon trading experts urge government to stay in EU ETS until at least 2020
International Emissions Trading Association writes to government to warn of business risk that would be triggered by withdrawal from EU carbon market post-Brexit