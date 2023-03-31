How the Integrity Council's new global benchmark could prove a watershed moment for the carbon market

clock • 10 min read
How the Integrity Council's new global benchmark could prove a watershed moment for the carbon market

Streamlined Program-level Assessment Framework and Assessment Procedure sets out new principles for high-quality credits based on latest science

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) has announced the launch of its Core Carbon Principles and Program-level Assessment Framework, which it said will establish "rigorous" thresholds...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Birmingham battery boost as latest wave of Faraday funding confirmed

Iberdrola and Amazon sign global wind and solar PPA drive

Most read
01

'Powering Up Britain': Government aims to trigger 'Green Day' investment blitz

30 March 2023 • 13 min read
02

'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

30 March 2023 • 18 min read
03

'Green Day': Hydrogen and carbon capture developers celebrate 'huge progress'

30 March 2023 • 6 min read
04

'Green Day': The green economy reacts

30 March 2023 • 34 min read
05

'Green Day': Government revs up plans for ZEV and SAF mandates

30 March 2023 • 9 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

Biomass stoves remain a major source of air pollution and carbon emissions
Carbon Accounting

Clean cooking: Gold Standard verifies world's first electric clean cooking carbon credits in Africa

The new project will help African families to switch from unsustainable wood-based fuels to zero-emission electric cooking

Amber Rolt
clock 28 March 2023 • 3 min read
How the march of the climate reporting standards has reached the US
Carbon Accounting

How the march of the climate reporting standards has reached the US

Under Biden's Federal Supplier Climate Risks and Resilience Proposed Rule an estimated 1,400 corporates would be required to submit their full greenhouse emissions data in order to bid for US federal contracts

Amber Rolt
clock 23 March 2023 • 6 min read
Is sustainability becoming all about accounting?
Carbon Accounting

Is sustainability becoming all about accounting?

Finance and accounting professionals are increasingly being brought in to incorporate ESG considerations into decision-making processes and reports

Nico McCrossan, GreenBiz.com
clock 17 March 2023 • 3 min read