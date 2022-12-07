New Climate Action Data Trust hailed as 'significant step in evolution of carbon markets'

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), the World Bank, and the government of Singapore have today announced the official launch of the Climate Action Data Trust (CAD Trust), unveiling plans to deliver a platform that can integrate multiple carbon credit registries from early next year.

The founding partners of the new initiative said it will engage with a variety of governments and public and private organisations to set the specifications for an open-source metadata system that can share information about carbon credits and projects across a range of digital platforms, easing future integration of multiple registry systems.

Major registries, along with other national registries and the wider ecosystem of registries, plan to connect to CAD Trust from early 2023, with the first layer of data to be made publicly available at that point, the group said.

"Today's launch of the CAD Trust marks a significant step in the evolution of carbon markets," said Dirk Forrister, president and CEO at IETA. "It will lead to the creation of a centralised, accessible and secure digital infrastructure that national governments and private businesses can rely upon as they expand carbon markets to meet their net zero goals. This system will provide the integrity and public trust necessary for scaling up investment in climate action."

The partners also announced the formation of the CAD Trust Council, which will be headquartered in Singapore and will provide independent guidance on the strategic direction of the CAD Trust. The Council consists of national representatives from Bhutan, Chile, Japan, Senegal, Singapore and the United Kingdom, and registry representatives from Verra, Gold Standard, American Carbon Registry, and Global Carbon Council.

Chandra Shekhar Sinha, adviser for the Climate Change Group at the World Bank, said the new platform would build on progress made at the recent COP27 Climate Summit to expand the global carbon market. "There was a clear message coming out of COP27 last month that countries need functioning market infrastructure for carbon markets to achieve their climate goals," he said. "We hope that CAD Trust becomes a critically important source of data by connecting registry systems of the voluntary and compliance carbon markets to bolster transparency and accountability in these markets to meet corporate needs and to further the implementation of the nationally determined contributions that sit at the heart of the Paris Agreement."

The group said CAD Trust would use distributed ledger technology to bring together decentralised carbon crediting records to guard against double counting and increase trust in carbon data.

The launch comes as the latest round of international negotiations on rules for global carbon markets covered by Article 6 of the Paris Agreement at the COP27 Climate Summit last month ended in deadlock once again, with observers warning that a handful of countries are trying to push through proposals for an overly lax regulatory framework that could enable double counting of carbon credits towards climate goals.

Benedict Chia, Director-General for Climate Change at the National Climate Change Secretariat of Singapore, said the new platform would make it easier for governments and companies ensure that carbon credits are delivering promised emissions reductions.

"High-integrity carbon markets are needed to support collective efforts to advance global climate action," he said. "CAD Trust will enable greater interoperability amongst registries within carbon markets to ensure transparency, accuracy, and consistency in the tracking and reporting of carbon credit use. CAD Trust is one of the initiatives that Singapore is supporting to facilitate international climate change cooperation amongst countries and stakeholders under Article 6, to mobilise efforts toward achieving the Paris Agreement goals."