New Climate Action Data Trust hailed as 'significant step in evolution of carbon markets'

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
New Climate Action Data Trust hailed as 'significant step in evolution of carbon markets'

IETA, World Bank, and Singapore government announce launch of global open-source metadata system that aims to unify carbon credit registry data

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), the World Bank, and the government of Singapore have today announced the official launch of the Climate Action Data Trust (CAD Trust), unveiling plans to deliver a platform that can integrate multiple carbon credit registries from early next year.

The founding partners of the new initiative said it will engage with a variety of governments and public and private organisations to set the specifications for an open-source metadata system that can share information about carbon credits and projects across a range of digital platforms, easing future integration of multiple registry systems.

Major registries, along with other national registries and the wider ecosystem of registries, plan to connect to CAD Trust from early 2023, with the first layer of data to be made publicly available at that point, the group said.

"Today's launch of the CAD Trust marks a significant step in the evolution of carbon markets," said Dirk Forrister, president and CEO at IETA. "It will lead to the creation of a centralised, accessible and secure digital infrastructure that national governments and private businesses can rely upon as they expand carbon markets to meet their net zero goals. This system will provide the integrity and public trust necessary for scaling up investment in climate action."

The partners also announced the formation of the CAD Trust Council, which will be headquartered in Singapore and will provide independent guidance on the strategic direction of the CAD Trust. The Council consists of national representatives from Bhutan, Chile, Japan, Senegal, Singapore and the United Kingdom, and registry representatives from Verra, Gold Standard, American Carbon Registry, and Global Carbon Council.

Chandra Shekhar Sinha, adviser for the Climate Change Group at the World Bank, said the new platform would build on progress made at the recent COP27 Climate Summit to expand the global carbon market. "There was a clear message coming out of COP27 last month that countries need functioning market infrastructure for carbon markets to achieve their climate goals," he said. "We hope that CAD Trust becomes a critically important source of data by connecting registry systems of the voluntary and compliance carbon markets to bolster transparency and accountability in these markets to meet corporate needs and to further the implementation of the nationally determined contributions that sit at the heart of the Paris Agreement."

The group said CAD Trust would use distributed ledger technology to bring together decentralised carbon crediting records to guard against double counting and increase trust in carbon data.

The launch comes as the latest round of international negotiations on rules for global carbon markets covered by Article 6 of the Paris Agreement at the COP27 Climate Summit last month ended in deadlock once again, with observers warning that a handful of countries are trying to push through proposals for an overly lax regulatory framework that could enable double counting of carbon credits towards climate goals.

Benedict Chia, Director-General for Climate Change at the National Climate Change Secretariat of Singapore, said the new platform would make it easier for governments and companies ensure that carbon credits are delivering promised emissions reductions.

"High-integrity carbon markets are needed to support collective efforts to advance global climate action," he said. "CAD Trust will enable greater interoperability amongst registries within carbon markets to ensure transparency, accuracy, and consistency in the tracking and reporting of carbon credit use. CAD Trust is one of the initiatives that Singapore is supporting to facilitate international climate change cooperation amongst countries and stakeholders under Article 6, to mobilise efforts toward achieving the Paris Agreement goals."

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'A very positive signal': Sunak set to U-turn on wind and solar planning rules

Study: Trebling UK onshore wind capacity would require just 0.02 per cent of land

Most read
01

Study: Trebling UK onshore wind capacity would require just 0.02 per cent of land

06 December 2022 • 3 min read
02

'Extraordinary': IEA heralds energy crisis as 'historic turning point' for renewables

06 December 2022 • 4 min read
03

Government announces £500m school energy efficiency programme

06 December 2022 • 3 min read
04

Earthshot Prize 2022: Seaweed packaging and carbon mineralisation start-ups awarded £1m

06 December 2022 • 3 min read
05

BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: COP27 and the implications for business

05 December 2022 • 1 min read

More on Offsets

Three primers for buying carbon offsets
Offsets

Three primers for buying carbon offsets

As interest and scrutiny involving the use of carbon credits toward net zero goals intensifies, resources from Shopify, Frontier Climate, and Ecosystem Marketplace have some answers for corporate buyers

Jesse Klein, GreenBiz.com
clock 02 December 2022 • 4 min read
Climeworks direct air capture plant | Credit: Julia Dunlop
Offsets

'Room for improvement': Why firms are calling on SBTi to strengthen requirements on CO2 removal

Science Based Targets initiative urged to clarify how and when companies can used permanent CO2 removal credits to help reach net zero goals

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 November 2022 • 6 min read
Offsets ratings agency BeZero Carbon secures $50m funding boost
Offsets

Offsets ratings agency BeZero Carbon secures $50m funding boost

Investment hailed as the biggest UK climate tech fund-raising round so far this year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 November 2022 • 3 min read