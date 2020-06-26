Global Briefing: EU carbon price projected to average €32 in 2020s
Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week, including Denmark's new climate law and the Australian mining sector's net zero pledge
IETA sets out net zero carbon trading vision The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) has unveiled its plan to lobby governments, companies and carbon markets to set net zero emissions...
The road to sustainable health
NHS Property Services' Cameron Hawkins sets out the range of efforts needed to deliver net zero across England's healthcare system
Climate Pledge Arena: Amazon to name Seattle sports stadium after its net zero goal
Online retail giant to name new ice hockey and basketball arena after drive to secure corporate pledges for net zero carbon by 2040
Belfast zero emission ferry project among £400m UK government funding winners
Ferries using 'electric hydrofoil propulsion' technology and capable of carrying 350 passengers to be developed in Belfast Harbour