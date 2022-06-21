Feeling bullish: Carbon market tipped for continued growth, but challenges remain

clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Confidence remains high across the global carbon market, but investors want to see governments act to make carbon pricing fairer and more predictable

At least one market is feeling bullish in the face of the myriad economic headwinds that have defined 2022 to date. According to the latest annual Market Sentiment Survey from the International Emissions...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Powering up the 'dark hub': Port debuts new EV delivery model

'World's first zero carbon healthcare service': NHS Property Services unveils new Green Plan

Most read
01

'Nothing short of staggering': Global offshore wind power pipeline 'doubles in a year'

21 June 2022 • 3 min read
02

Danish electric ferry breaks record for longest trip on single battery charge

20 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Carbon tariffs: Government confirms it is to consult on carbon border adjustment mechanism

21 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

Reports: Prime Minister planning to slash £1bn from existing energy efficiency schemes to fund new insulation drive

16 June 2022 • 4 min read
05

COP15: Much-delayed global biodiversity summit set to be relocated to Montreal

20 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Policy

Business leaders urge government to avoid 'false choice' on how to fund expanded domestic energy efficiency scheme

Expanded ECO scheme should be funded through fresh investment, rather than by raiding existing energy efficiency budgets, letter warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 June 2022 • 4 min read
The Major Economies Forum brings together countries responsible for 80% of GHG | Credit: iStock
Climate change

Major economies are promising new 2030 climate goals, but will they deliver?

A wave of updated national climate action plans is now expected ahead of the COP27 Climate Summit, but countries are still resisting calls to ramp up climate finance pledges

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 June 2022 • 4 min read
Scottish wetland and woodland. Credit: Peter Cairns, The Wildlife Trusts
Biomass

Protecting Wetlands: Body releases science-based targets to safeguard species-rich habitats

Wetland International calls for protection of crucial ecosystems ahead of the delayed COP15 Biodiversity Summit

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 21 June 2022 • 3 min read