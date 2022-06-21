Feeling bullish: Carbon market tipped for continued growth, but challenges remain

Confidence remains high across the global carbon market, but investors want to see governments act to make carbon pricing fairer and more predictable
At least one market is feeling bullish in the face of the myriad economic headwinds that have defined 2022 to date. According to the latest annual Market Sentiment Survey from the International Emissions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial