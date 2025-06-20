Green Claims: EU Commission to withdraw proposed 'anti-greenwashing' law

European Commission confirms plans to withdraw proposed EU Green Claims Directive amid concerns of placing 'undue burden' on small businesses
A proposed EU law to combat corporate ‘greenwashing' is to be scrapped by the European Commission, which today said it feared the rules could undermine its red-tape cutting agenda by placing an "undue...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis