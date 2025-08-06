Solar panels, heat pumps, and batteries smash installation records

Latest figures from Microgeneration Certification Scheme reveal market for small scale renewables soared 37 per cent during the first half of the year to 170,000 installations
The roll out of clean technologies by households and small businesses accelerated rapidly during the first half of the year, resulting in record numbers of installations of solar panels, heat pumps, and...
