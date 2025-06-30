E.ON trial to offer solar panels, batteries, heat pumps, and EV chargers with no upfront cost

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Net Gen Home pilot project to provide a small group of E.ON Next customers up to £20,000 worth of clean tech, device servicing, and energy for a single fixed monthly fee

E.ON Next has today launched a new pilot project that will offer a range of low carbon technologies, such as solar panels and heat pumps, to UK homeowners at no upfront cost. The energy giant's Next...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'The transition is happening': Almost all cars manufactured in UK expected to be electric by 2035

Major 2GW Orkney wind farm secures offshore planning consent

More on Energy

Queen Mary University warms campus buildings and student halls with waste data centre heat
Energy

Queen Mary University warms campus buildings and student halls with waste data centre heat

London university delivers district heat project with Schneider Electric and Advanced Power Technology

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 June 2025 • 3 min read
E.ON trial to offer solar panels, batteries, heat pumps, and EV chargers with no upfront cost
Energy

E.ON trial to offer solar panels, batteries, heat pumps, and EV chargers with no upfront cost

Net Gen Home pilot project to provide a small group of E.ON Next customers up to £20,000 worth of clean tech, device servicing, and energy for a single fixed monthly fee

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 June 2025 • 3 min read
'The future is electric': Statistical Review of World Energy confirms wind and solar grew nine times faster than total energy demand
Energy

'The future is electric': Statistical Review of World Energy confirms wind and solar grew nine times faster than total energy demand

Influential report reveals the global renewables boom is continuing, but fossil fuel demand still rose last year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 June 2025 • 6 min read