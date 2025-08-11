'We're just getting started': Aira warms up heat pump expansion plans with €150m investment

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
'We're just getting started': Aira warms up heat pump expansion plans with €150m investment

Company announces fresh equity financing as it looks to accelerate roll out of electric residential heating across Europe

Aira has today announced it has secured €150m of equity financing in support of its plans to accelerate the roll out of heat pumps across Europe. The Sweden-based company said the latest round of investment...

James Murray
'Growing disconnect': Renewables curtailment costs have fallen - but can the trend last?

Poll: Eight in 10 Brits back more clean energy, including nearly two thirds of Reform supporters

