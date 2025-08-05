'Net zero cuts costs and saves cash': Clean technologies could save homeowners £23,000 by 2040

Study aims to quantify savings from solar panels, heat pumps, and EVs - and warns not decarbonising will cost households and the country 'far more' compared to pursuing net zero goals

Households that install a range of clean technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps could save as much as £13,000 by 2035, and more than £23,000 by 2040, compared to homes that continue to use oil...

Amber Rolt

