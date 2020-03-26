Greta Thunberg
Global climate strategies 'don't add up': Greta Thunberg hits back at White House critics
Teenage activist claims 'it doesn't take a college degree in economics' to realise world is on course to blow a hole in 1.5C carbon budget
Trump hits out at 'prophets of doom' as US joins global tree conservation drive
President announces US will join Trillion Trees initiative to grow, save, and better protect one trillion trees around the world by 2050
Time to wake up: The 'Greta effect' on branding in 2020
Siegel+Gale's Will Bosanko on what the marketing world can learn from the Swedish climate activist
In 2020, the stakes in the climate fight have never been higher
Can the progress unlocked in 2019 drive emissions cuts in 2020? It has to, argues Eliot Whittington of the Corporate Leaders Group
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART ONE: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Can Greta's arrival spark life into Paris Agreement talks?
Hopes are high that Greta Thunberg's arrival in Madrid can deliver some urgency for Paris Agreement talks that have shown slow progress so far
'Climate strike' named word of the year
Lexicographers have detected an uptick in words linked to environmental issues
'Flight shame' movement could spell turbulence for airline profits, analysts warn
Citigroup analysts predict the cost of carbon offsetting commercial flights could exceed $6bn a year by 2025
UN Climate Action Summit: Quotes of the Day
The best soundbites from politicians, activists and business leaders in New York
Green groups accuse world leaders of 'failing to deliver' at UN Climate Action Summit
Despite some 'bright spots' and encouraging progress from business groups, leaders at yesterday's summit 'did not deliver' on expectations, say campaigners
How dare you? Well, how?
Greta Thunberg's stinging challenge to world leaders is not just a rhetorical device, it is a genuine question that needs answering
'How dare you': Greta Thunberg blasts world leaders for 'failing' on climate change
Swedish teenage activist delivers angry and emotional speech to world leaders at UN Climate Action Summit, as emissions pledges start to stack up
UN Climate Action Summit: All the need to know announcements
All the key corporate and national announcements from a hugely eventful day for the global green economy
'A no-brainer': Why striking for climate is good for business
For some businesses, the reputation boost among employees and consumers outweighs the financial impact of striking for the climate
Burton joins September 20 climate strike
Sportswear firm is the latest corporate to pledge to close their offices and stores for 24 hours in support of the climate strike
Heathrow Pause: Climate activists plot airport disruption with toy drones
Campaign group says action to ground flights at airport is proportionate to climate threat, as Heathrow says activists will face 'full force of the law'
Greta, the romance of sail, and the future of global trade
Gavin Allwright of the International Windship Association predicts a bright future for wind-powered shipping
Ben & Jerry's, Lush, and Patagonia pledge to strike in support of climate action
Major companies pledge to join youth climate activists on day strikes worldwide on 20th September in support of climate action
There is good news for the green economy
Despite a turbulent summer, we shouldn't lose faith in our ability to tackle the climate crisis, argues Green MEP Molly Scott Cato
Global briefing: Extreme E unveils electric rally cars
BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green news from around the world this week
Wilderness Foundation: Meet the charity harnessing nature's power to change mindsets
The boss of this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards' Charity Partner reflects on the organisation's role in tackling the twin crises of mental health and climate change
The Greta and the Good: How young influencers are already changing the world
Helenor Gilmour from Beano Studios offers an exclusive insight into the climate-focused mindsets of today's youth
Public concern over environment reaches record high in UK
Britons are more worried about climate crisis than economy, crime and immigration
Should green professionals strike for climate action?
Greta Thunberg has called for a global general strike in September - including adults - to push for urgent climate action - how should green businesses respond?