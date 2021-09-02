Green Growth Index: Which UK regions are poised to lead the net zero transition?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 September 2021 • 6 min read
Scotland likely to lead the UK's green growth, according to Index findings | Credit: iStock
Image:

Scotland likely to lead the UK's green growth, according to Index findings | Credit: iStock

New analysis from Oxford Economics and Lloyds Banking Group highlights how different parts of the UK are set to benefit from green growth in different ways

BBC Scotland sparked a minor furore this week through its interview with Greta Thunberg ahead of this autumn's COP26 Climate Summit, which carried the headline, "Greta Thunberg: Scotland not a world leader...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Sharpening our commitment': BMW Group joins Race to Zero, announces science-based emissions goals

E10 petrol becomes standard at the pump with promise of big emissions savings

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

01 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

Gridlock Britain: Is the UK prepared for the rapid demise of fuel duty?

31 August 2021 • 8 min read
03

Shell powers up plans to install 50,000 Ubitricity EV charge points

01 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK ban on halogen light bulbs delayed by a month

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

'Net zero living': Ireland's ESB snaps up majority stake in UK green power supplier So Energy

27 August 2021 • 2 min read

More on Policy

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity
Energy

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

Policy and investment to boost domestic manufacturing and skills training are urgently required to support the heat pump rollout, explains Dr Richard Lowes from the Regulatory Assistance Project

Dr Richard Lowes, Regulatory Assistance Project
clock 02 September 2021 • 6 min read
Hundreds of activists around the world endorse the Plant Based Treaty Credit:Plant Based Treaty
Climate change

'Plant Based Treaty': New campaign seeks to put climate-friendly diets at heart of global decarbonisation efforts

Activists gathered yesterday at 100 locations worldwide to promote plans for a new international Plant Based Treaty

Bea Tridimas
clock 01 September 2021 • 2 min read
Calls are growing for the UK should now commit to a net zero power system by 2035 | Credit: iStock
Policy

Net Zero Strategy: Energy Systems Catapult calls for market incentives to be aligned with net zero agenda

Research body argues government must fix 'uneven' decarbonisation policies that continue to drive customers towards high carbon activities

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 September 2021 • 3 min read