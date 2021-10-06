'Greta was right': Trio of reports warns world at risk of squandering green recovery opportunity

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
'Greta was right': Trio of reports warns world at risk of squandering green recovery opportunity

Major new reports warn governments are failing to seize the huge benefits that would flow from major green stimulus plans and fossil fuel subsidy reform

Greta Thunberg's accusation that world leaders are guilty of 'blah, blah, blah' in the face of the escalating climate crisis is 'spot on', according to a trio of new reports released today, which warn...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

From lower carbon flights to greener traffic lights: Google unveils package of sustainable updates

'We have a plan': IATA approves global net zero by 2050 target for aviation industry

Most read
01

Cargill aims to connect farmers to carbon offset buyers

• 3 min read
02

'Truly remarkable': Norway-UK subsea clean power interconnector comes online

• 3 min read
03

'We can't wait decades to see progress': Mars targets net zero for value chain by 2050

• 4 min read
04

Plan A: M&S targets net zero supply chain and products by 2040 in revamped strategy

• 3 min read
05

Unilever, Netflix, and Volvo join 600 firms urging G20 to end fossil fuel support

• 3 min read

More on Policy

Boris Johnson speaking at the conference in Manchester today | Credit: Matt Vickers MP / Twitter
Politics

'Build back beaver': Boris Johnson touts offshore wind and rewilding as key to 'levelling up' agenda

Conservative Party Conference speech highlights importance of COP26, but fails to deliver fresh policy announcements or expected 2035 zero carbon grid pledge

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
From coal power to net zero communities: Sign up now to latest BusinessGreen Webinar
Infrastructure

From coal power to net zero communities: Sign up now to latest BusinessGreen Webinar

Hosted in association with EQUANS, BusinessGreen's latest free webinar will explore how green infrastructure projects can drive regional development

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Much can be achieved unilaterally or by businesses alone to put the world on a path to 1.5C, according to the ETC
Energy

Decade of delivery: How can businesses help keep 1.5C alive at COP26?

The latest report from the Energy Transitions Commission has set out a roadmap for how the world can move on to a 1.5C warming trajectory over the course of the coming decade

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read