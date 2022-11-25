Global Briefing: Greta Thunberg backs legal challenge against Sweden's climate strategy

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Stockholm, Sweden | Credit: iStock
Image:

Stockholm, Sweden | Credit: iStock

Australian court blocks coal mine plans, Ireland promises beefed up climate strategy, and all the green business news from around the world

Swedish youth group launches legal challenge over government's climate plans Sweden is to become the latest country to face a legal challenge over its climate strategy, after a group of around 600 young...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The clean energy sector needs more young people

Sip or guzzle? Here's how Google's data centres use water

Most read
01

Siemens-led consortium aims to crack the code for green ammonia and hydrogen

24 November 2022 • 4 min read
02

Reports: Government poised to launch £25m public energy-saving campaign

24 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

Government crackdown on solar farms could cost farmers £1bn

24 November 2022 • 6 min read
04

Ending UK tax loopholes and subsidies for fossil fuels is a total no-brainer

24 November 2022 • 4 min read
05

Johnson and Truss join onshore wind planning rebellion

25 November 2022 • 5 min read

More on Legislation

Credit: iStock
Legislation

'Rushed law making': Businesses, campaigners, and the government's own watchdog unite against 'bonfire' of EU law

Calls grow for a rethink of the controversial Retained EU Law Bill, amid concerns over threat to worker, consumer, and environmental protections

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 November 2022 • 7 min read