COP26: UK government unveils daily themes for Glasgow Climate Summit

The UK has this morning sketched out its agenda for the COP26 Climate Summit, publishing details of the 'presidency programme' which will run alongside the intensive climate negotiations at the two-week conference.

Under the government's plans, each day of the two-week summit has been allocated a different focus area, apart from the first two days of the summit which are dedicated to a meeting of world leaders and Sunday 7th November which is a designated rest day.

Clean energy, zero emission transport, nature protection, climate adaptation and cities, regions and the built environment are among the daily themes the government hopes to highlight through the Glasgow Summit.

And on a day dedicated to youth and public empowerment, young people will have an opportunity to interview government ministers on stage, according to a report published this morning in the Guardian.

Government officials told the paper that COP26 spokesperson Allegra Stratton is in conversation with a number of youth campaigners to take part in the youth day, including British nature and climate campaigner Bella Lack, Kenyan climate activist Liz Wathuti, and New Zealand's India Logan-Riley.

The world's most famous youth climate activist, Greta Thunberg, has already said she will not attend the climate conference unless global access to coronavirus vaccines is drastically improved, arguing the summit should either be postponed or held in a more accessible manner to ensure that countries without access to vaccines can be fairly represented. But officials are trying to work out to "ensure her voice is heard" regardless of her decision to not attend, according to the Guardian.

The government said today that inclusivity would be a major theme of the summit that would cut across the conference programme, alongside science, innovation, and climate mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said he was pleased to see "progress and momentum" on the government's four goals for the conference, which are to ask countries to come forward with 2030 emissions reduction targets that can deliver a net zero emissions global economy by mid-century; deliver plans to adapt to the impacts of the climate crisis; accelerate flows of climate finance from rich to poorer countries; and enhance co-operation to tackle a range of climate issues.

"The presidency programme will continue this throughout the two weeks of the summit," Sharma said. "From finance to energy and gender to adaptation these are vital issues that need to be addressed to make COP26 inclusive and successful."

The 'presidency programme' unveiled today is set to run alongside the formal climate negotiations which will see world leaders discuss how to finalise the Paris Agreement's rulebook and accelerate collaborative action to tackle the escalating climate emergency.

Details of the COP26 Summit are published as the government confirmed US software company Salesforce had joined the climate summit's raft of official corporate sponsors, joining the likes of Sainsbury's, Microsoft, Sky, NatWest, and Scottish Power.

The latest announcements come just days after the UN announced prospective delegates to the Summit could now register their attendance, with those who are not yet received coronavirus vaccines set to be offered a jab well ahead of the conference.

However, final decisions have not yet been made on the precise format for the Summit, with speculation on-going that the global pandemic could yet necessitate a scaling back compared to historical UN Climate Summits that routinely bring together tens of thousands of delegates.