ADVERTISEMENT

What does system change mean, anyway?

Joel Makower, GreenBiz
clock 20 August 2021 • 11 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

What it takes to effect wholesale changes, from markets to mindsets. Suffice to say, it's complicated

Someone reached out to me recently seeking help with an interview series focusing on individuals in corporations "who are making system change happen", as she described it. My first thought: Has anyone...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

18 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

18 August 2021 • 5 min read
04

Government touts 'hydrogen revolution' for greener heating, industry and transport

17 August 2021 • 7 min read
05

UK businesses advised to switch IT services to public cloud to curb CO2

17 August 2021 • 2 min read

More on Management

Geopolitics is the neglected pillar of climate risk assessments
Risk

Geopolitics is the neglected pillar of climate risk assessments

Climate change is increasingly a geopolitical risk companies cannot afford to ignore, writes Anj Chadha, CEO at Top Tier Impact Strategies

Anj Chadha, Top Tier Impact Strategies
clock 19 August 2021 • 4 min read
Credit: Nationwide Building Society
Buildings

'Fiendishly complicated': Inside Nationwide Building Society's push for a green home retrofit wave

Sustainability lead Claire Tracey and head of strategic projects and insights Marcus Goffin chat to BusinessGreen about the 1.5 million properties on Nationwide's mortgage books, all which need decarbonising if it is to meet its 2050 net zero goal

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 August 2021 • 12 min read
Global Briefing: Italy experiences new European temperature record
Management

Global Briefing: Italy experiences new European temperature record

Italian temperature records, Brazilian coal plans, and Ukraine's climate strategy all feature in this week's Global Briefing

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 August 2021 • 8 min read