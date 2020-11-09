Reality check: New studies highlight scale of net zero challenge

Most major economies including UK and EU remain far off track to meet Paris Agreement targets, analysis shows
From the UK and EU to China and Japan, even those major economies that are committed to net zero emissions remain far from delivering the green recovery measures required to rapidly accelerate decarbonisation efforts

Joe Biden's victory in the race for the White House has already seen the push for climate action skyrocket up the international political agenda, yet the jubilation among campaigners this weekend is unlikely...

