Greggs
Greener diets: The defining story of the new decade?
A huge number of food retailers are offering meatless menus, marking the start of a decade of disruption for British food and agriculture
Greggs' vegan steak bakes hit shops as Costa launches vegan toastie
High street food chains kick-off Veganuary 2020 with expansion of plant-based offerings following huge success of vegan sausage roll
Greggs to produce vegan versions of hit products
Bakery chain which has seen sales soar since the launch of its vegan sausage roll unveils new plan to chase the plant-based pound