Greggs bakes 100 per cent Fairtrade cocoa commitment into supply chain

High street bakery chain Greggs is expanding its fair trade and sustainable sourcing efforts, today pledging to ensure all of its cocoa meets 100 per cent Fairtrade standards across its supply chain.

The food retailer said the move to sustainable cocoa across its supply chain would improve household incomes for cocoa growers as well as helping to tackle climate change and further the Fairtrade call for women's empowerment.

Among the products affected by the change are Greggs' milk chocolate cookies, caramel shortbread and chocolate brownies, the firm said.

The company said the move would support its broader commmitment to source sustainably and have a robust responsible sourcing strategy in place by 2025, as well as supporting the ambitions of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since 2005, Greggs has sourced all of its coffee and fruit entirely from Fairtrade accredited suppliers and has over the period added a raft of further products to its Fairtrade commtiments, including apple juice, orange juice, sugar sticks, sugar syrup, hot chocolate, black tea, mint tea and green tea.

"As a responsible business, we believe in doing the right thing and are incredibly proud to be a long-standing partner of Fairtrade," said Malcolm Copland, commercial director at Greggs. "We are proud to have continued to increase our Fairtrade commitments over time. It has been incredible to see the positive impact and difference we can make to producer communities. We look forward to building on this success further and doing our bit to help change the lives of the thousands of people involved."

The Fairtrade Foundation works with more than 1.7 million farmers and workers in 1,707 producer organisations globally. Fairtrade certified cocoa provides farmers with a guaranteed a minimum price for their crop as well as a Fairtrade Premium, an additional amount of money to spend on healthcare, electrical supply, bicycle ambulances or clean water, according to the organisation.

Fairtrade also enable farmers to adapt to climate change through technical advice from experts on the ground and environmentally friendly standards, such as greenhouse gas reduction, avoiding deforestation, tackling soil erosion and reducing water wastage.

Michael Gidney, CEO of the Fairtrade Foundation, said Greggs decision offered customers "more options to do the right thing by farmers".