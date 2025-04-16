On a roll: Greggs harnesses renewable fuels to cover more than two million road miles

High street bakery chain's latest sustainability report reveals progress towards net zero by 2040 pledge
Greggs has today revealed its vehicles covered almost two million miles using renewable fuels last year, after converting its Enfield distribution depot to use hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as a replacement...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis