Greggs launches first Eco Drive Thru

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New Hampshire site to test a range of sustainability initiatives with a view to rolling out innovations across wider Greggs portfolio

High street baker Greggs has announced the launch of its first ever Eco Drive Thru, which has been fitted with a range of sustainability measures to reduce the site's waste, water, and energy usage...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Amazon to roll out another 5,000 electric vans across Europe

'Breakthrough': Scientists use bacteria to turn plastic waste into paracetamol

More on Management

Cyril Garcia: 'Organisations still struggle to evaluate the link between their business and biodiversity change'
Management

Cyril Garcia: 'Organisations still struggle to evaluate the link between their business and biodiversity change'

Capgemini's global sustainability services and corporate responsibility head reflects on how different sectors have invented their own transformation pathways

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 June 2025 • 9 min read
Charlotte Gascoyne: 'If you can't communicate your vision clearly, it's hard to bring others along'
Management

Charlotte Gascoyne: 'If you can't communicate your vision clearly, it's hard to bring others along'

Head of sustainability and ESG at language service provider Dals talks targeting emissions from interpreters and integrating sustainability into new organisations

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 June 2025 • 8 min read
'A powerful reminder of the vibrant green business agenda': Reflections on the UK Green Business Awards 2025
Management

'A powerful reminder of the vibrant green business agenda': Reflections on the UK Green Business Awards 2025

Winners, judges, and partners at the UK Green Business Awards offer their perspective on an inspiring evening celebrating the best of the green economy

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 16 June 2025 • 10 min read