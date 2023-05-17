On eco-shops and vegan sausage rolls: How Greggs bakes sustainability into its business

Cecilia Keating
clock • 8 min read
On eco-shops and vegan sausage rolls: How Greggs bakes sustainability into its business

Greggs' CEO Roisin Currie sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss how the firm is working towards net zero

If there ever was a seminal moment in the rise of plant-based food in the UK, the launch of Greggs' vegan sausage roll in January 2019 might be it. Helped by Piers Morgan's outcry that that the bakery...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Net positive hospitality': Hotels and resorts agree to five-year sustainability plan

'Digging its own grave': Are sponsorship deals with polluting car firms undermining the future of professional sport?

Most read
01

Microsoft and Ørsted ink 'one of the world's largest' carbon removal deals

15 May 2023 • 3 min read
02

Sainsbury's cuts ribbon on 'most energy-efficient supermarket ever'

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

'Peak Cluster': Cement and lime plants unveil CCS plan

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
04

'Riddled with abuse': Researchers warn of human rights violations in battery supply chains

17 May 2023 • 4 min read
05

Ofgem review eyes 'zombie' projects blocking low carbon connections

16 May 2023 • 4 min read

More on Management

New B Corp standards pass stakeholder test
Management

New B Corp standards pass stakeholder test

Experts, companies, and public back new standards through preliminary consultation, B Lab confirms

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 May 2023 • 2 min read
Why your ESG report isn't enough
Management

Why your ESG report isn't enough

We live in the era of the ESG report, but companies must go beyond it to effectively tell their sustainability stories

Mike Hower, GreenBiz.com
clock 12 May 2023 • 6 min read
How companies can avoid the greenhushing trap
Management

How companies can avoid the greenhushing trap

Firms that stay silent about their sustainability efforts can stifle ambition, honesty and collaboration across the broader economy, writes Forum for the Future’s Hannah Pathak

Hannah Pathak, Forum for the Future
clock 12 May 2023 • 4 min read