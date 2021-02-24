Greggs serves up fresh green energy and food waste goals

Bakery chain's first ever sustainability plan sets broad aim to become a 'carbon neutral, zero waste business'

Greggs has today served up its first ever sustainability plan, setting out a menu of pledges to drive down food waste, boost its use of renewable energy, and improve the environmental credentials of its high street outlets.

The bakery chain - which has won plaudits for its plant-based food offerings, such as its vegan sausage rolls - today said its overarching goal was "to become a carbon neutral, zero waste business".

As a signatory to the British Retail Consortium's Climate Action Roadmap, the company has already committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, and by 2021 it aims to complete the mapping of its entire carbon footprint, enabling it to then embark on setting science-based emissions reduction targets.

By 2025 Greggs said it would be "on its way to achieving carbon neutrality" by powering all its operations with 100 per cent renewable energy - up from 96 per cent today - and ensuring at least a quarter of its 2,000 outlets nationwide feature elements of its "Eco-Shop store of the future design".

The firm is also targeting a significant cut in food waste across its operations, aiming to create 25 per cent less food waste in 2025 compared to 2018, while continuing to work towards 100 per cent of its surplus food "going to those most in need".

It also plans to work with local community organisations to provide affordable food and support 1,000 school breakfast clubs providing around 70,000 free school meals each day.

In addition the company plans to use a quarter less packaging by weight by 2025 compared to 2019, with any remaining packaging made from widely-recycled material, as it looks to build on progress that has seen it cut 350 tonnes of single-use plastics from its operations since 2019.

Other targets include efforts to improve its animal welfare and responsible sourcing standards, according to the new plan.

"As a modern business it is our duty to stand for more than just profit, and our history shows that we are doing exactly that," said Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside. "We have a proud reputation of giving back to our people, suppliers and communities, and we know that more can be done to change the world for the better. The Greggs Pledge sets out our commitments as we continue giving back to the communities that support us and take less from the environment that we all reply on. We look forward to reporting on our progress."