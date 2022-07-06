Not just a vegan sausage roll proprieter: Greggs launches new 'eco-shop'

clock • 2 min read
The eco-shop | Credit: Greggs
Image:

The eco-shop | Credit: Greggs

Food-on-the-go retailer unveils 'shop of the future', with a view to rolling out sustainable solutions across its UK portfolio

Food-on-the-go retailer Greggs has opened an 'eco-shop' in Great Billing, Northampton, which aims to act as a test site for a raft of future in-store sustainability initiatives.

The company - which in 2019 won plaudits from environmentalists when it introduced a vegan sausage roll to its range - said the 'shop of the future' format would allow it to test initiatives aimed at further reducing the company's environmental impact.

Successful solutions trialled at the new shop will then be rolled out across the retailer's portfolio, which currently comprises more than 2,000 shops across the UK, Greggs said.

The launch forms part of the company's wider sustainability plan, known as 'the Greggs Pledge', which outlines a series of commitments to help curb its environmental footprint by 2025.

Sustainable solutions being trialled in the first eco-shop include recyclable flooring, low-water cistern-less and air assisted toilets, eco-ovens, heat pump air curtains, and solar control glass.

All of the new initiatives are focused on improving waste management and reducing water and energy usage, according to the update.

The design for the new shop was created in conjunction with specialist third-parties Innovation Gateway, Quantum Zero, and Bureau Veritas.

Greggs said it hoped to include elements of its new eco-shop across 250 of its shops by the end of this year, as it looks to accelerate efforts to meet its net zero emissions objective.

"As a responsible business we have a duty to our customers and to our planet to change the world for the better," said Greggs property director Tony Rowson. "Our new eco-shop format gives us a platform to develop and test solutions to minimise our impact on the environment by cutting our waste, energy, and water usage. As we continue to trial new and innovative sustainability initiatives we look forward to making real progress in our goal to becoming a greener Greggs." 

Related Topics

Most read
01

This is the future climate hawks want to see

30 June 2022 • 7 min read
02

'Inherently inefficient': Too much UK farmland used for livestock, WWF warns

01 July 2022 • 4 min read
03

Ofgem unveils £20bn green grid investment plan for local power networks

30 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

Amazon ends use of plastic pillows in UK fulfilment centres

01 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

Survey: Cost of living 'a barrier' to greener lifestyle choices

04 July 2022 • 4 min read

More on Management

The new solar-powered bins | Credit: Hubbub/Lambeth Council
Recycling

Lambeth rolls out fleet of solar-powered recycling bins

The South London borough has teamed up with environmental charity Hubbub to promote recycling on-the-go as part of a national initiative to help improve recycling rates

Amber Rolt
clock 06 July 2022 • 3 min read
DIY giant Kingfisher constructs stronger net zero targets
Management

DIY giant Kingfisher constructs stronger net zero targets

Retailer unveils new package of environmental targets as it looks to boost sales of sustainable home products

Amber Rolt
clock 05 July 2022 • 2 min read
Oil refiner Varo Energy unveils plan to achieve net zero by 2040
Infrastructure

Oil refiner Varo Energy unveils plan to achieve net zero by 2040

European fossil fuel giant pledges to ramp up investment in hydrogen and end sale of carbon-based products by 2040

Amber Rolt
clock 05 July 2022 • 3 min read