Not just a vegan sausage roll proprieter: Greggs launches new 'eco-shop'

Food-on-the-go retailer Greggs has opened an 'eco-shop' in Great Billing, Northampton, which aims to act as a test site for a raft of future in-store sustainability initiatives.

The company - which in 2019 won plaudits from environmentalists when it introduced a vegan sausage roll to its range - said the 'shop of the future' format would allow it to test initiatives aimed at further reducing the company's environmental impact.

Successful solutions trialled at the new shop will then be rolled out across the retailer's portfolio, which currently comprises more than 2,000 shops across the UK, Greggs said.

The launch forms part of the company's wider sustainability plan, known as 'the Greggs Pledge', which outlines a series of commitments to help curb its environmental footprint by 2025.

Sustainable solutions being trialled in the first eco-shop include recyclable flooring, low-water cistern-less and air assisted toilets, eco-ovens, heat pump air curtains, and solar control glass.

All of the new initiatives are focused on improving waste management and reducing water and energy usage, according to the update.

The design for the new shop was created in conjunction with specialist third-parties Innovation Gateway, Quantum Zero, and Bureau Veritas.

Greggs said it hoped to include elements of its new eco-shop across 250 of its shops by the end of this year, as it looks to accelerate efforts to meet its net zero emissions objective.

"As a responsible business we have a duty to our customers and to our planet to change the world for the better," said Greggs property director Tony Rowson. "Our new eco-shop format gives us a platform to develop and test solutions to minimise our impact on the environment by cutting our waste, energy, and water usage. As we continue to trial new and innovative sustainability initiatives we look forward to making real progress in our goal to becoming a greener Greggs."