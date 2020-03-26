green tariffs
E.ON extends 100 per cent renewables offer to small business customers
Company says it aims to enrol over 100,000 small business customers to 100 per cent renewables backed power supply over the next 12 months
The power and the glory: Catholic churches and schools ink major green energy deal
British Gas to provide renewable gas and electricity to over 4,500 Catholic churches and schools in one of the UK's biggest ever green energy contracts
E.ON switches 3.3 million homes to 100 per cent renewable power
Energy giant says that from today all domestic customers will receive 100 per cent renewable power at no extra cost
PwC: Environment eclipses price as key energy investment concern
PwC survey reveals sustainability issues are a top priority for a third of firms when making energy investment decisions, up from just a fifth in 2017
How can you tell if your renewable power is sustainably sourced?
Good Energy chief executive Juliet Davenport argues energy suppliers must do more than buy renewables certificates to support the growing sector
ScottishPower joins EV charging push as electric car sales surge
Renewables giant teams up with car dealership Arnold Clark to offer customers 'one-stop-shop' for EVs, charge points, and green power tariffs
V2G surge: EDF Energy and Nuvve to install 1,500 smart EV chargers
Two companies team up to offer EDF Energy's business customers V2G chargers aimed at providing 15MW of additional energy storage capacity
Reflective Pricing: Could a tweak to energy tariffs drive low carbon heating roll out?
New study from Energy Systems Catapult argues clearer accounting for fixed costs could make heat pumps more attractive - and solar panels less so
Octopus Energy to shift 22,000 customers to renewable power following Affect Energy acquisition
Renewable energy specialist continues expansion push after snapping up rival supplier for undisclosed seven figure sum
Green energy tariffs 'no longer an expensive luxury', study finds
Green deals account for half of cheapest 10 tariffs, despite public thinking they are dearer, says uSwitch
E.ON offers EV drivers '850 free miles' with new energy tariff
Energy giant becomes latest to offer renewable power tariffs to residents and businesses tailor-made for electric vehicle drivers
More than 5,500 UK churches put faith in clean energy
Churches and cathedrals across UK praised for clean energy rollout which has diverted £5m away from fossil fuels towards green power providers
Green Tariffs and the wild west market…
Labour's Alan Whitehead warns the government's latest energy market reforms fail to do enough to protect credible green operators from 'bargain basement' rivals
Octopus Energy tariff offers to pay customers to use green electricity
Energy supplier says plan to pay customers to use electricity when supply is abundant and demand low is a world first
IKEA urges clean energy switch with customer tariff offer
Retailer teams up with Big Clean Switch campaign in a bid to help customers save more than £300 a year on bills by switching to 100 per cent renewables tariff
Here comes the sun: LEON switches to 100 per cent solar power for the summer
Fast food chain inks deal with Opus Eneryg to switch to solar power over the next few months