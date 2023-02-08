'Max Power': New Octopus renewables tariff aims to cut business energy bills by up to 25 per cent

New tariff aims to make it easier for businesses with onsite renewable generation assets to optimise the use of the green power they produce
Octopus Energy has launched a new tariff to help businesses with renewable generation assets share the green power they generate with satellite sites, in the process reducing their energy bills by up to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial