Caffè Nero and Octopus Energy brew up major green energy deal

Caffè Nero has confirmed it is to source 100 per cent green electricity for its stores, after announcing it has become Octopus Energy's largest business customer to date.

The companies confirmed last week that the coffee chain has signed up to Octopus Energy's 'Electric Match' tariff for more than 630 of its stories, allowing it to match demand with specific renewables generation projects.

The tariff offers discounted prices when business customers use electricity within 30 minutes of a generator exporting it to the grid, while also allowing companies to track their energy-related emissions on a half hourly basis.

The deal covers hundreds of Caffè Nero stores and its roastery, as well as stores in the UK from the other brands in The Caffè Nero Group, such as Harris+Hoole and Coffee#1.

The energy sourced through the deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - is to be provided by three British solar and wind farms in Yorkshire, Wales, and Lincolnshire, which are managed by Octopus Energy's generation arm.

Octopus estimated the ability to access real time prices and take advantage of periods when renewables prices are below the wholesale price for electricity could slash Caffè Nero's annual electricity bills in the UK by up to 17 per cent.

The deal also builds on an existing partnership between the two companies, which sees customers who sign up to Octopus' rewards scheme offered a complimentary drink at Caffè Nero stores.

"Caffè Nero's stores have been at the forefront of the coffee market for decades and we are thrilled to be strengthening our existing partnership with them," said Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy for Business. "Through our 'Electric Match' tariff, we're not only supplying Caffè Nero with some of the cheapest and greenest homegrown power, we're also brewing up major savings for them."

Will Stratton-Morris, CEO at Caffè Nero UK, said the company was delighted to be strengthening the strategic partnership with Octopus Energy. "The response to the rewards programme we launched earlier this year has been hugely positive and it's great to be able to work together further to drive an environmental benefit to our customers and teams," he added.

The news comes as Octopus Energy this week chalks off another major milestone, announcing its Electroverse network has become "Europe's largest consumer electric car charging platform".

The company said customers could now access nearly 850,000 chargers through its payment platform, which aims to provide electric vehicle drivers with an alternative to having to download multiple apps from different charging networks.

Octopus said the platform is now integrated with 950 charge point brands, including InstaVolt, Osprey, IONITY, MFG, ChargePlace Scotland, as well as Aral pulse, TotalEnergies, Powerdot and Free To X.

European drivers can now access chargers in 40 countries, with the app available in 20 languages, while Octopus customers in the UK can pay for their charging through their monthly energy bill.

The company said the number of customers signed up to the Electroverse platform has risen 180 per cent in the last year.

The platform has also been made available for businesses with fleets of EVs, with paid add-on features providing customisable reporting functions to help manage corporate EV fleets.

"We created Electroverse with a clear mission: to make charging electric cars on-the-go as easy as possible," said North-Bond. "One card and one app - that's all drivers need to access nearly 850,000 chargers.

"Our customers love the slick experience and features we've rolled out over the years - but we won't stop here. We're nearing the one million mark and have become the largest consumer electric car charging platform in Europe - and we're geared up to rapidly accelerate this worldwide."

