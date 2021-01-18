Octopus Energy launches 'world's first' tariff to get cheaper when its windy

The move follows the energy innovator's acquisition of wind turbines in south Wales and Yorkshire

Green energy supplier Octopus Energy is launching a new tariff which ties prices to local wind speeds, the firm announced this morning.

The innovation is part of the company's first move into the generation market, following its acquisition of two wind turbines in Caerphilly, south Wales and Mark Weighton, Yorkshire last year. Each turbine can generate up to 500 kilowatts, enough to power 400 homes per year, according to the firm.

From January 2021, customers living near the two turbines will be able to choose a 'Fan Club' tariff offering them bespoke green electricity prices. As such, customers that use electricity when the turbines are generating, which is roughly 98 per cent of the time according to Octopus, will receive a 20 per cent discount on the unit price of power. In addition, when the wind reaches higher speeds, the unit price will see a further price cut of 50 per cent, the firm explained.

Fan Club customers can save up to £229 from their bills through the new tariff compared to the price cap, which is currently set at £1042 for a typical dual-fuel household, Octopus claims.

"This is the first step in a huge plan for Octopus owning its very own generation and offering local wind tariffs across the country," said Zoisa Walton, director at Octopus Energy.

"It means we can begin producing the clean, green power we provide to customers ourselves and incentivise customers to use energy when it's the absolute greenest."

Blustery weather helped UK wind farms reach a new record in December, with wind contributing 40 per cent of the country's power on 18 December, generating 17.3GW of energy.