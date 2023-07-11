European SMEs call for rapid switch to renewables to tackle soaring fossil fuel costs

More than half of European small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) want to switch to renewable energy to escape the "business-threatening" energy costs associated with fossil fuels, new polling has revealed.

New research published today by campaign group Beyond Fossil Fuels and conducted by YouGov in six countries EU countries found that two-thirds of SMEs have been forced to increase the price of their goods and services in response to "high, volatile" energy prices and as such are turning to renewable power and energy efficiency solutions to help tackle rising costs.

Duygu Kutluay, campaigner at Beyond Fossil Fuels, warned that the SMEs that form the "lifeblood" of Europe's economy are being "battered" by the high energy costs triggered by the volatile fossil fuel market.

"The message from this polling is clear: SMEs want significant investment in local renewable energy projects, support to help them generate their own power, and removal of administrative barriers so they can get on with deploying solutions to build resilience and revitalise their businesses," she added.

The survey polled over 1,500 SMEs across the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland.

It found the majority said they have fought hard to shield their workforce from layoffs, but increased energy bills were "eroding" their profits and productivity.

Three out of four businesses surveyed said they are ready to take advantage of the energy transition and would like to make more use off clean energy, if they can access support and administrative barriers are removed.

Véronique Willems, secretary general at SMEUnited, the European association for small businesses, said rising energy costs were creating a "severe challenge" for SMEs.

"Many are at the forefront of Europe's transition to a sustainable economy and develop their own local renewable energy supplies," she added. "However, too often they encounter bureaucratic barriers and lack vital support."

In Italy, Luca Lacobini, head of outreach and strategy for decarbonisation at climate change think tank ECCO, said Italy had been "hit hard" by the fossil fuel energy crisis, due to the country's "outsized" reliance on fossil gas.

As such, three-quarters of Italian SMEs are facing cost increases and have had to push up prices as a result, he said.

Patryk Białas, member of Polish NGO, BoMiasto said that similar impacts have been felt in Poland, when many firms have "raced" to install solar panels and heat pumps in record numbers in a bid to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had a deep and lasting impact on Polish society," he added. "Sadly, over half of SMEs in Poland have been forced to lay off staff due to surging energy bills. We urgently need to see the public's appetite for renewables reflected among decision-makers to protect Polish businesses and livelihoods."

According to the report, most SMEs said they have already taken action on energy savings. A quarter said they are already using smart technologies, while an additional 20 per cent stating they are considering implementing such measures in the next 12 months.

A further 40 per cent of SMEs said that they have installed solar panels, or are considering installing them, in the next 12 months. But it also found the number interested in installing solar panels would rise to 75 per cent if access to support measures were available.

