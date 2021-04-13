'Zap Flash': Good Energy to offer electric vehicle drivers free power

Good Energy becomes latest energy supplier to introduce innovative time of use tariff that promises to slash EV recharging costs

Good Energy has today announced the launch of a new tariff that offers electric vehicle (EV) drivers the opportunity to power their home, or charge their car, for free.

The tariff includes 'flash' windows based on periods when Britain is generating an abundance of solar and wind power. During these periods the utility will alert drivers to a four-hour window when charging their vehicle through Good Energy's 100 per cent renewables tariff will come at no extra cost.

The company said the "Zap Flash" tariff - which has been developed in partnership with EV mapping service Zap-Map - would provide customers with a cheaper and greener way to use electricity, while also helping to shift power demand to periods when renewables output is high so as to reduce overall grid balancing costs.

The launch is the latest in a series of smart or time-of-use tariffs from energy companies that promise EV drivers free or low cost energy during certain periods. However, Good Energy said its tariff marked the first time an EV time of use tariff has been powered by genuinely 100 per cent renewable electricity.

The tariff will be enabled by smart meters and Good Energy said it will be rolling out smart EV chargers and an updated app to work alongside the new product. It will be initially launched in beta phase, allowing for more sophisticated versions as the company learns from customers, Good Energy added.

The 'flash period' is expected to vary in day each week, but the times will remain the same in the summer and winter months. The Summer Flash Period will run from April to September between 11am and 3pm, and the Winter Flash Period will run from October to March between 11pm and 3am. Customers will be given at least 24 hours' notice in advance of the flash period.

"Britain generates so much renewable electricity it only makes sense for us all to take advantage of this free resource," said Good Energy's CEO and founder, Juliet Davenport. "The new 'flash' tariff will offer people the chance to benefit from free, green power when the wind and sun are strongest. Electric vehicle drivers are already doing their bit for the climate - here's a chance for them to go one step further and support a truly clean energy grid."

Zap-Map's co-founder and chief operating officer, Melanie Shufflebotham, said the new service would help meet growing demand from EV drivers. "The electric vehicle market is changing rapidly, and we need to keep up," she said. "There will be over 70 pure electric models available to buy in 2021 and the UK now has close to 500,000 plug-in vehicles on the road.

"This innovative tariff is supporting these seismic shifts by offering drivers a cheaper and greener way of charging their vehicle. Zap Flash goes above and beyond what's currently on the market by listening to what people want and helping them go electric."