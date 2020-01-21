E.ON extends 100 per cent renewables offer to small business customers
Company says it aims to enrol over 100,000 small business customers to 100 per cent renewables backed power supply over the next 12 months
The march of renewable power tariffs into the mainstream has continued this week, as energy giant E.ON announced it is to extend its 100 per cent renewables-backed electricity supply to eligible small...
More news
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs