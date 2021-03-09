Octopus Energy snaps up Configurable in boost for customised energy tariffs

New functionality aims to give energy giant the capacity to offer 'super-intelligent' energy tariffs, as rival Bulb debuts new EV charging app

Octopus Energy has today announced the purchase of Configurable, an advanced energy software package created by New Zealand-based Marvel Labs, in a move designed to enhance the functionality of its Kraken energy management platform.

The deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - will see Configurable integrated into the Kraken platform, adding "another layer of flexibility and speed to [its] tech stack offering", the companies said.

Octopus explained that the functionality would allow the company and the other energy suppliers that license the use of Kraken to create more complex tailor-made tariffs that can increase the use of green energy and drive down bills for energy bills for business and domestic customers.

Octopus Energy has pioneered the development of a number of new smart tariffs in recent years, including the world's first half-hourly time-of-use tariff, Agile Octopus, a bespoke tariff for vertical indoor farms, and the recently launched 'Fan Club' that offers customers cheaper power as generation from local wind farms increases.

It said Configurable's functionality would allow it continue this trend and develop more "super-intelligent" tariffs that are adapted to customer needs.

"The times of generic fixed and standard tariffs are over, we're entering a new era of smart tariffs," said James Eddison, CTO and co-founder of Octopus Energy Group. "The way we generate and consume energy is changing dramatically, leading us into a greener energy future. And energy suppliers need to evolve as well to make sure that their products meet their customers' needs and drive this change for a better world.

"We are always looking for new ways to innovate and create solutions which can help accelerate the transition to a truly flexible, green energy system, and Configurable is just perfect for that. It will allow us to build even more bespoke energy products across the globe, driving the renewable energy revolution faster than ever."

Ari Sargent, CEO of Marvel Labs, said the company was "excited to be joining forces with an organisation that has a global reach and who shares our ambitions to play a major role in accelerating the decarbonisation of electricity systems and the transition to a net zero world through use of smart technology".

Octopus' new tariffs are part of an industry-wide trend and today's deal comes just hours after rival energy supplier Bulb announced it is launching a new product for electric vehicle (EV) drivers designed to make it cheaper for them to charge at night while ensuring their car is always charged when needed. The plan is being trialled by members and is set to expand in the coming weeks, the company said.

The new app is compatible with 75 per cent of electric cars, allowing drivers to charge their car at a cheaper rate overnight; schedule and track the cost of charging; and order a home charger.

"Switching to an electric car is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint, but drivers told us they want it to be simpler and cheaper," said Geraldine de Boisse, VP Innovation at Bulb. "With 100 per cent renewable electricity as standard, great value charging at night and a range of tools to manage their energy usage, we're making it simpler and easier for our members to own an electric car and do their bit for the planet."