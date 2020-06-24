green marketing
OVO Energy powers up sustainable marketing strategy
Company promises to prioritise digital marketing, carbon offset any print-based messaging, and end all door drop marketing
Octopus Energy Investments rebrands as Octopus Renewables
Clean energy investor rebrands to 'more accurately reflect the business' core mission'
Pret to gobble up EAT to expand 'Veggie Pret' brand
Sandwich chain plans to convert 'as many as possible' EAT stores into vegetarian Pret A Manger outlets
It pays to be green
Dr Kirsten Cowan of the University of Edinburgh Business School argues the evidence consumers will pay for green credentials is more compelling than ever
Veganuary: 250,000 Brits embrace plant-based pledge
Surge in numbers of consumers ditching meat and dairy products sends demand for vegan food soaring in January
Raising a glass to green Millennials: Diageo preps sustainable branding push
Newly appointed chief sustainability officer David Cutter promises 2019 will see the drinks giant promote low-carbon activity with suppliers and customers
