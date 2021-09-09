Planet Pledge: Top brands and advertisers promise to mobilise green marketing blitz

Four more global brands have today joined the World Federation of Advertisers' (WFA) Planet Pledge, committing to use marketing to inspire positive changes amongst their employees and customers that can help tackle the climate crisis.

IKEA's largest franchise, Ingka Holding, and drinks brands Asahi Europe, Carlsberg Group, and Pernod Ricard have joined companies such as Tesco, Unilever, and Danone in signing the pledge following its launch in April this year.

The WFA also announced today that 21 national advertiser associations from around the world have formally joined the campaign, including trade bodies from Japan, Greece, South Africa, and Pakistan, who have committed to promote the pledge and support its work.

The WFA represents nearly 90 per cent of the global marketing and communications industry by spend and first launched the Planet Pledge, which now has 17 signatories, during its Global Marketer Week, an event focused on understanding how marketing can be used as a force for good.

The Planet Pledge asks signatories to take action in four key areas, including taking steps to curb their own emissions and supporting their marketing supply chain and consumers to adopt more sustainable behaviours.

Stephan Loerke, CEO of the WFA, welcomed the expansion of the campaign and stressed the importance that those signing up to the pledge now step up efforts to inspire change both within their own company and externally.

"Addressing climate change can seem complex but marketing teams have the skills to make it easier for everyone to understand how they can make a real difference," he said. "Joining the WFA Planet Pledge is a serious statement of intent; we look forward to more brands signing up in the future and seeing how marketers can take the lead on addressing the world's most pressing challenge."

Grant McKenzie, chief marketing officer at Asahi International, said signing up to the Planet Pledge would help support the firm's on-going sustainability program, which aims to see it achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. "Our sustainability strategy, Legacy 2030, will be the change we ourselves make and the one we inspire in farmers, suppliers, customers and consumers," he said. "The WFA Planet Pledge was obvious and intuitive for us as we seek to create meaningful connections in a healthy planet for generations to come."

Eric Benoist, global marketing and commercial director at Pernod Ricard, similarly reiterated the company's commitment to driving down emissions across its operations and value chain. "By signing the WFA Planet Pledge, we are delighted to strengthen what we do collectively and accelerate the race to net zero," he said. "We are strongly committed to engaging our creative teams and agencies in order to better inform our consumers and leverage the power of our brands to shift consumer preferences towards more sustainable products and ways of living."