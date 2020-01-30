Here's how to get everyone to adopt a sustainable diet
The Behavioural Insight Team has some crucial advice for government, businesses and civil society
It's increasingly hard to escape the fact that our diets need to change. Seemingly every week there is new advice from scientists and climate experts stressing the need for people to cut the amount of...
Andrea Leadsom promises 'stronger, greener' UK as government readies Environment Bill
Landmark Environment Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament today, but concerns remain over strength of green targets and regulatory enforcement
Ørsted reports bumper profits thanks to blustery December
Norwegian wind giant says earnings ‘exceeded expectations’ in 2019 and is on track to be carbon neutral by 2025
Renewable energy in Wales - a new decade
RenewableUK Cymru's Rhys Wyn Jones has big dreams for green energy in Wales
Banks must understand that a low-carbon future is a strategic imperative
CISL's Dr Nina Seega warns comments from major banks at Davos suggest they might be about to miss a huge opportunity afforded by climate change