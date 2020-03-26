G20
HSBC: Climate-related health costs could near $10tr by 2050
Climate impacts are set to exacerbate strain that ageing populations are already placing on health systems in 11 key emerging economies, according to a major new report from HSBC
20:19 vision
Something weird is happening in global geopolitics: there is division everywhere, but on climate action Trump's efforts to sow discord keep being rebuffed - what's going on?
May: 'We are the last generation of leaders with the power to limit global warming'
EU secures qualified success at G20 Summit, as final communique reiterates G19's commitment to the Paris Agreement
G20 kicks off with row over climate ambition
International talks in Osaka and Bonn are marred by continuing divisions over the Paris Agreement and the global response to the escalating climate crisis
Investors representing almost half the world's capital demand G20 climate action
Letter from investors and superannuation funds representing $34tr in assets under management write to world leaders calling for carbon price and coal phase out
Coal addicts: G20 governments have doubled support for coal power plants, report finds
G20 governments more than doubled their support for coal power plants between 2014 and 2017, with their overall backing for coal power currently totalling $64bn a year
COP24 and the end of civilisation: What to expect in the age of the unexpected
The latest crucial UN Climate Summit kicked off yesterday, but trying to predict the outcome is a mug's game
G19 asserts backing for 'irreversible' Paris Agreement ahead of COP24 kick-off
US left isolated once again, but fears remains over pace of progress as critical UN Climate Summit gets underway
'We are losing time': OECD and World Bank call for 'radical' climate finance push
OECD, World Bank Group, and UN Environment sound clarion call for 'transformative' shift in investment towards low carbon, climate resilient infrastructure
Investors urge G20 to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2020
Investors worth $742bn in assets urge world leaders to help tackle financial risks by setting a 2020 deadline to end fossil fuel subsidies across biggest economies
Draft G20 statement waters down Paris climate commitment
Argentinian official says ambiguity over the Paris Agreement is needed to avoid a split with the US, days before critical UN climate talks begin
'Unacceptable': European fossil fuel subsidies top €112bn a year
Report from Overseas Development Institute and Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe reveals how EU member states continue to prop up fossil fuel production and demand
The G19 has sealed it, Trump really has strengthened the Paris Agreement
The G19's refusal to sign off on a statement offering a lifeline for high carbon energy is yet more evidence the Paris Summit marked the beginning of the end for the fossil fuel era
G19 rejects Trump's pro-fossil fuel agenda
Investors hail "most ambitious G20 climate statement ever produced", as world leaders dismiss attempt by President Trump to secure group's backing for fossil fuels
G20 climate showdown could fall flat over scheduling clash
Merkel intended climate change to be a centrepiece issue of this week's G20 meeting, but reports suggest scheduled meeting between Trump and Putin put it at risk of becoming a side show
Theresa May to discuss Paris accord with Donald Trump at G20
PM will use summit meeting with US president to say climate change agreement doesn't need renegotiation
From Japan to Germany calls grow for G20 to step up climate action
Ahead of G20 Summit businesses and governments urge group to take a strong line on climate change in face of US opposition
Reports: Merkel to challenge Trump on climate change at G20 summit
German Chancellor stresses Paris Agreement focus at next week's meeting in Hamburg and states 'we cannot wait to act until the science has convinced every last doubter'
Are oil and gas majors slowly waking up to carbon bubble risks?
Big businesses call for greater climate risk disclosure, as CDP report reveals attitudes at oil and gas majors are starting to change
Climate risk: Global CEOs back FSB disclosure guidelines
27 major firms including HSBC, Accenture and PwC promise to adopt disclosure guidelines in their own businesses and call on G20 to formally back higher disclosure standards
Top businesses urge G20 leaders not to abandon climate agenda
Coalition of businesses, think tanks, and civil society groups release joint statement urging G20 to "take the lead" on climate agenda after last week's communique failed to mention climate change
Could shifting focus towards fossil fuel sectors tempt US to stay in the Paris Agreement?
Reports suggest Trump's White House wants more focus on technologies such as CCS, while separate analysis highlights $19tn opportunity from clean energy
End fossil fuel subsidies by 2020, insurers and investors tell G20
Sixteen investors and insurers worth more than $2.8tr in assets under management claim government subsidy support for fossil fuels is jeopardising Paris goals
The not so magnificent six: G20 nations accused of failing on Paris Agreement pledges
New Grantham Institute paper warns the US, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Turkey yet to back up Paris goals