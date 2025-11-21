Behind the veil: Green business engagement at the first G20 Summit in Africa

What happens behind closed doors at G20 summits? CISL's Sikho Luthango takes a look corporate engagement on climate and energy issues at this weekend's G20 summit in South Africa
I've always wondered what happened behind closed doors in the stages leading up to major diplomatic moments like the G20. How does the right information get to the relevant people making the actual decisions?...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis