G20: £5.7tr investor group urges richest nations to ditch climate-damaging agricultural subsidies

A group of leading investors collectively responsible for £5.7tr in assets have urged wealthier countries in the G20 to align their agricultural subsidies with global climate and biodiversity goals by 2030, amid growing alarm at the toll unsustainable farming practices are taking on the planet.

The FAIRR investor network (Farm Animal Investment Risk and Return) - which comprises 32 investors including Legal & General Investment Management and the funding arm of French banking giant BNP Paribas, among others - has drawn up a statement this month calling on wealthier countries' finance ministers ahead of the G20 summit set to take place in India in September.

The group highlighted the huge financial and investment risks posed by unsustainable agriculture, citing the landmark 2021 Dasgupta Review commissioned by the UK government which estimated such subsidies caused $4tr-$6tr in damage to nature every year worldwide.

It also noted a separate UN report from 2021 which found 87 per cent of the $540bn in total annual subsidies to agricultural producers worldwide included measures that were potentially harmful to nature and human health, as well as being price-distorting.

And, with hundreds of nations having last year pledged to halt and reverse nature loss from 2030 at COP15 in Canada via the UN Biodiversity Framework treaty, FAIRR stressed the importance of richer nations taking the lead in acting urgently to reform agricultural subsidies.

It therefore called on the wealthiest G20 nations - which include the USA, UK, the EU, Japan and Korea - to align their agricultural subsidies with both the Paris Agreement on climate change and the UN Biodiversity Framework.

"Biodiversity loss is already having a material impact on economic activity, and it is estimated that nearly $44tr dollars of economic value generation are dependent on ecosystem services, which translates to over half of global GDP," the statement reads. "The impact on GDP has a trickle down effect on the financial system and all diversified portfolios."

The intervention builds on a similar call from FAIRR two years ago, when the group called solely on the European Union to align its agricultural subsidies with its climate and biodiversity goals by the end of the decade.

It comes just weeks ahead of this year's G20 talks in New Delhi, at which climate, energy, food security and biodiversity are likely to be key topics, particularly with the COP28 UN Climate Summit taking place in Dubai at the end of November.

Laimonas Noreika, CEO of co-founder of agricultural loans specialist HeavyFinance, hailed the "united effort" from FAIRR members in making the call to G20 countries, which he said demonstrated "a powerful commitment to tackling global challenges through financial influence".

"The magnitude of this challenge necessitates swift and coordinated action, particularly from wealthier countries who can access the likes of Article 9 funds and provide farmers with services such as Green Loans, the potential of which cannot go undervalued," he said

"Green loans, specifically designed to fund environmentally friendly projects, can enable farmers and agricultural businesses to adopt innovative practices that reduce their ecological footprint and Article 9 funds, which promote sustainable and responsible investment, can channel resources towards projects that align with climate and nature goals."

Noreika called for an end to subsidies for red meat and dairy, which are responsible for significant land-use change, deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions, in addition to increased support for workers impacted by the transition to more sustainable food and farming system.

"By incentivising sustainable agricultural practices and redirecting subsidies away from products with high climate-damaging impacts, we can make a significant shift towards more eco-friendly and resilient food systems," he added.

It comes hot on the heels of Stanford University research last week, which found the US and EU paid $35bn in subsidies to meat and dairy farmers between 2014 and 2020, compared to just £33m in public funding for plant-based alternatives.

The study, published in the journal One Earth, found livestock farming subsidies were 1,200 times higher for meat and dairy in the EU, and 800 times higher in the US.

In order to ensure a fairer marketplace for alternative meat products, study authors argued policymakers should craft legislation that ensures meat's price reflects its environmental costs, increases research on alternative meat and dairy products, and informs consumers on alternatives to meat via dietary guidelines.

"It's clear that powerful vested interests have exerted political influence to maintain the animal-farming system status quo," said study senior author and Stanford University professor Eric Lambin. "A significant policy shift is required to reduce the food system impact on climate, land use, and biodiversity."

Concerns are increasingly being raised about the environmental and climate impacts of farming amid worsening threats to the global food system from droughts and other extreme weather impacts that have helped drive a spike in food prices.

Also today, a group of campaigners and youth climate activists including Vanessa Nakate and Wangari Kuria, alongside anti-poverty campaigners and celebrity chefs, published an open letter ahead of the UN General Assembly next month, calling for an emergency summit to address the global food crisis.

"Admitting the scope of the problem is the first step towards solving it," said letter signatory Rev. Eugene Cho, president and CEO of US-based Christian anti-hunger organisation Bread for the World.

"Several countries, including the US, have acknowledged there is a problem and taken steps to address it. That is a good start. But it's not enough to get us out of the crisis. The global food and malnutrition crisis is a climate crisis, a conflict crisis, and a rising costs crisis: it demands a powerful and unified global response."

