'Mishmash of methodologies': WWF warns consistent emissions reporting standards urgently required

clock • 5 min read
'Mishmash of methodologies': WWF warns consistent emissions reporting standards urgently required

New analysis from WWF reveals GHG accounting efforts are undermined by disparate tools that make comparing corporate emissions 'nearly impossible'

Variability in greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting standards is preventing companies from understanding their true emissions and hindering progress to reduce them. That is the conclusion of a new analysis...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

GeoPura celebrates £36m green hydrogen investment boost

'Not compliant with our climate change targets': Think tank warns many new homes will require costly retrofitting

Most read
01

Grant Shapps hints at action on nuclear and renewables in pursuit of 'cheapest energy in Europe'

20 February 2023 • 6 min read
02

NatWest's Alison Rose appointed co-chair of new Energy Efficiency Taskforce

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Spectacular growth': Europe's heat pump sales pass 20 million mark after record year

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

UK EV charging network enjoys dual investment boost

21 February 2023 • 5 min read
05

'You deserve better': Labour leader aims to cultivate 'new relationship' with British farming

21 February 2023 • 6 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

Credit: iStock
Carbon Accounting

CDP: Only fraction of firms worldwide have credible climate plans in place

Non-profit reveals just 81 corporates have met all criteria for a credible climate transition plan, from a pool of 19,000 firms worldwide

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read
Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire | Credit: iStock
Carbon Accounting

UK confirms record single-year rise in greenhouse gas emissions in 2021

Official data confirms UK emissions rose five per cent in 2021, yet they were still lower than before the pandemic

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 February 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: Foodsteps
Carbon Accounting

Sky to serve up carbon labels on staff café and restaurant menus

Media giant becomes latest firm to embrace carbon labelling as a means of nudging its staff to make greener everyday choices

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 January 2023 • 4 min read