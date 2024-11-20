UK launches new Global Clean Power Alliance, as COP29 talks edge forward

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
UK launches new Global Clean Power Alliance, as COP29 talks edge forward

Brazil, Australia, France, Germany, and the African Union among first countries to join new push to tackle barriers to the clean energy transition

The UK officially launched the Global Clean Power Alliance at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro yesterday, fuelling hopes that a growing coalition of countries are willing to push for an ambitious new climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

COP29: UK joins expanded coalition to phase out fossil fuel subsidies

'The moment we have been training the entire year for': COP29 hosts reckon a deal will be done, but others fear a repeat of Copenhagen

Most read
01

UK and US ink nuclear energy collaboration deal at COP29

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
02

'From billions to trillions: G20 signals support for ambitious COP29 climate finance deal

19 November 2024 • 8 min read
03

COP29: UK joins expanded coalition to phase out fossil fuel subsidies

19 November 2024 • 4 min read
04

Triodos Bank ringfences €500m for nature-based solution funding

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
05

RSA launches 'UK first' insurance cover for sustainability consultants

19 November 2024 • 2 min read

More on Policy

UK launches new Global Clean Power Alliance, as COP29 talks edge forward
Policy

UK launches new Global Clean Power Alliance, as COP29 talks edge forward

Brazil, Australia, France, Germany, and the African Union among first countries to join new push to tackle barriers to the clean energy transition

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 November 2024 • 7 min read
COP29: UK joins expanded coalition to phase out fossil fuel subsidies
Policy

COP29: UK joins expanded coalition to phase out fossil fuel subsidies

UK, New Zealand, and Colombia sign up to international Coalition on Phasing Out Fossil Fuel Incentives Including Subsidies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 November 2024 • 4 min read
COP29 update from Baku
Policy

COP29 update from Baku

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: COP29

Business Green
clock 15 November 2024 • 1 min read