Ministers and diplomats argue multilateral climate talks in Belém delivered important progress, despite frustration from business groups at failure to secure new measures to tackle fossil fuels
Ministers and diplomats, including the UK's Ed Miliband, have rallied to defend the outcomes from the COP30 Climate Summit over the weekend, arguing that against a challenging geopolitical backdrop the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis