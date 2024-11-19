'From billions to trillions: G20 signals support for ambitious COP29 climate finance deal

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
'From billions to trillions: G20 signals support for ambitious COP29 climate finance deal

Wide-ranging G20 communique signals support for 'successful negotiations in Baku' and reiterates commitment to delivering bolder decarbonisation efforts

G20 leaders gathered at their annual summit in Rio de Janeiro sent a signal to their Ministers at the COP29 Climate Summit in Baku overnight, publicly declaring their commitment to the agreement of a "successful"...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Now is the time to be brave': Countries urged to 'move faster' in pursuit of COP29 deal

'There is a lot of frustration in the room': Pressure mounts on Ministers to break COP29 deadlock

Most read
01

'Oil shaming is absolutely meaningless': COP29 business champion hits back at criticism of climate talks

17 November 2024 • 7 min read
02

UK and US ink nuclear energy collaboration deal at COP29

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
03

'By far the cheapest way to pick up a new EV': HSBC and Octopus team up to extend reach of EV salary sacrifice scheme

18 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

Poll: Almost three-quarters of business leaders suffering from 'sustainability stress'

18 November 2024 • 2 min read
05

'Carbon Shift': The case for integrating net zero and climate resilience strategies

18 November 2024 • 11 min read

More on Politics

'From billions to trillions: G20 signals support for ambitious COP29 climate finance deal
Politics

'From billions to trillions: G20 signals support for ambitious COP29 climate finance deal

Wide-ranging G20 communique signals support for 'successful negotiations in Baku' and reiterates commitment to delivering bolder decarbonisation efforts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 November 2024 • 7 min read
'Now is the time to be brave': Countries urged to 'move faster' in pursuit of COP29 deal
Politics

'Now is the time to be brave': Countries urged to 'move faster' in pursuit of COP29 deal

COP29 Presidency calls on G20 leaders to 'send a positive signal of their commitment to addressing the climate crisis'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 November 2024 • 6 min read
'Oil shaming is absolutely meaningless': COP29 business champion hits back at criticism of climate talks
Politics

'Oil shaming is absolutely meaningless': COP29 business champion hits back at criticism of climate talks

EXCLUSIVE: High Level Champion for COP29 Nigar Arpadarai rejects criticism of Baku Summit, as she argues fossil fuel industries have a key role to play in tackling climate change

Michael Holder in Baku
clock 17 November 2024 • 7 min read