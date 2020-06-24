funding
Irish government dishes out €25m energy efficiency funding
Hundreds of homes, community and commercial buildings will receive energy efficiency upgrades
National Lottery launches £100m community climate action fund
Fund will focus on helping communities to take lead in tackling climate emergency, such as through green energy and transport projects
Waste not want not: FareShare launches £3m business food waste fund
FareShare fund aimed at helping offset costs for firms seeking to redistribute edible surplus food to charities and communities
Shell launches expanded clean tech funding competition
This year's New Energy Challenge is set to feature two competitions for both start-ups and scale-ups run by young entrepreneurs
Verv raises £6.5m to scale up green energy sharing platform
UK start-up behind smart energy hub and green power sharing platform plans to use investment to expand presence into global markets
Scottish Government revives £10m tidal energy fund
Original Saltire Prize ran from 2008 to 2017, but no one claimed the £10m prize fund
Green innovators sought for £60m of climate resilience and clean air funding
Government unveils four research programmes totaling £60m in funding that aim to support new ideas for tackling air pollution and climate impacts
Cars might fly: BEIS unveils £10m regulator funding to drive future tech
Winning bids for Regulators' Pioneer Fund include project to unblock barriers to aviation innovations such as flying taxis
Climate watchdog's work threatened by delays and funding cuts, experts warn
New study suggests Committee on Climate Change's ability to scrutinise government progress on carbon cuts is being hampered by limited budgets
Food waste start-up Karma partners with Electrolux after £12m boost
Partnership will help Karma scale its digital marketplace to help restaurants and retailers cut food waste
Apple announces $300m China Clean Energy Fund to help power greener supply chain
Fund to invest in and developing renewables projects totaling more than 1GW of capacity
Sky launches £25m ocean plastic innovation fund
Media giant's Sky Ocean Ventures impact investment vehicle also seeking to leverage £100m funding from other businesses to support plastic reduction innovations
Shell Springboard: Three low carbon start-ups share £120,000 funding award
Seawater Greenhouse, Brill Power, and Cambond Ltd named regional winners in annual Shell Springboard competition
Government aims to sow 'tech revolution in agriculture' with £90m funding boost
Business Secretary Greg Clark announces backing for UK agri-food innovation in robotics, AI and data science to boost farming supply chain resilience and productivity
YASA cuts ribbon on Oxford EV electric motor factory
Business Secretary Greg Clark to announce £184m investment in training in science, technology, engineering, and maths training, alongside new manufacturing plant
Scottish government launches £60m low carbon infrastructure fund
Funding earmarked for green heating, clean energy, and low emission vehicle infrastructure projects
Innovate UK launches first ever loan fund
UK's innovation agency branches out from grant funding with £10m loan scheme for R&D infrastructure projects
COP23: UK, Germany and Norway all step up climate funding efforts
UK government £67.5m funding for green cities and emissions reduction programmes, as Norway teams with Unilever for $400m climate resilience push
Government announces £84m robotics and smart energy innovation funding
Four new research hubs to develop robotics for nuclear and offshore wind will be set up alongside a new £16m fund for smart energy systems innovation
Investment fund for green start-ups opens for applications
Business investment scheme backed by the London Waste and Recycling Board (LWARB) has secured £730,000 in online crowdfunding so far
Solar Street Lighting launches £3.5bn fund to boost rollout of carbon-saving technology
Company offering councils and businesses interest-free loans to install LED street lights powered by renewable energy