Swiss carbon removal specialists Neustark raise $69m for global expansion

Swiss carbon removal company Neustark has announced it has raised $69m to fuel its expansion across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific regions and support its mission of removing one million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030.

The funding round announced yesterday was led by Decarbonization Partners - a partnership between BlackRock and Temasek. Climate tech growth investor Blume Equity also participated in the round, alongside banking giant UBS which contributed capital via debt financing.

The new investors join Neustark's existing backers, including Holcim, Siemens Financial Services, Verve Ventures, and ACE Ventures, who will be continuing their support of the company.

Neustark has an existing partnership with building materials giant Holcim to scale up its carbon removal technology globally, which it said will enable building solutions which are both circular and low-carbon.

The Switzerland-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) specialist said it has developed and deployed an IP-protected solution that allows the durable removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by capturing CO2 at source, which it then binds in mineral waste streams through an accelerated mineralisation process.

Biogenic CO2 is captured from partnering biogas plants, then liquified and transported to construction waste recycling sites, it explained, so as to deliver negative emissions.

The carbon dioxide is then injected into concrete granules from demolished buildings or other mineral waste such as slag and slurry.

Neustark's CDR technology then triggers an accelerated mineralisation process, which binds the CO2 permanently to the pores and surface of the granules.

This carbonated, recycled aggregate can then be used to build roads or to produce fresh recycled binding materials, the company said, adding that the process stores captured CO2 for "hundreds of thousands of years" with the risk of reversal and leakage back into the atmosphere proven to be "slim to none".

"We turn the world's largest waste stream - demolition concrete - into a carbon sink," said Johannes Tiefenthaler, co-chief executive and founder at Neustark. "The CDR market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by high-quality and durable carbon removal solutions, and a surging demand for trusted carbon credits.

"Despite this, we need to exponentially accelerate the removal of CO2 if we want to reach net zero goals by 2050. This target will only be possible by globally deploying highly scalable, measurable and commercially viable carbon removal solutions at the scale of millions of tons per year."

Together with its construction and recycling partners, Neustark currently has 19 carbon capture and storage plants in operation across Switzerland, Austria, Liechtenstein, and Germany.

The company said it will use the new funding to support its expansion plans by scaling its operations across Europe - where it currently has a pipeline of 40 future plants under construction - and entering new markets in North America and the Asia Pacific regions.

Neustark said it has sold nearly 120,000 tonnes of carbon removal credits to date, which it claims makes it "one of Europe's fastest growing carbon removal companies".

Its clients include Microsoft, UBS, and NextGen and it confirmed all its projects are certified under the Gold Standard to ensure credible third-party assessment and transparency related to performance.

With fresh funding, Neustark said it will be able to capitalise on Decarbonization Partners' global platform and reach, including its access to corporates and investors across North America and Asia Pacific.

Working with Blume Equity will offer the company access to a wide climate network and expertise in scaling European disruptive climate tech companies, it said.

"With carbon capture, utilisation and storage being one of our key investment focuses, we believe that we have found a perfect partner to help scale the industry - and ultimately its decarbonisation impact - in the years to come," said Meghan Sharp, global head and chief investment officer of Decarbonization Partners. "Neustark not only helps organisations integrate carbon removal to address their hard-to-abate emissions, but their solution also contributes to decarbonizing the construction industry.

"With their unique business model that seamlessly integrates two existing and mature industries without disrupting their day-to-day operations, neustark has established themselves as one of the global leaders in high-quality durable CDR with a solution that is removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere today."

