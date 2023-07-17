'Wake up call': More than a third of Brits willing to ditch banks investing in carbon intensive firms

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
'Wake up call': More than a third of Brits willing to ditch banks investing in carbon intensive firms

ShareAction calls for banks to toughen stance on polluting assets, as survey finds majority of Brits concerned over social and environmental impact of finance industry

Almost 40 per cent of Brits claim they would be likely to switch banks if they found their provider was investing in companies using large quantities of fossil fuels, according to new YouGov polling commissioned...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Green funerals could cut carbon emissions by 400,000 tonnes a year

Annika Ramsköld: 'We need varied skills and backgrounds to create varied leadership'

Most read
01

'British nuclear revival': Government officially launches Great British Nuclear

18 July 2023 • 5 min read
02

'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts

18 July 2023 • 6 min read
03

'World first': Dale Vince touts plan for Ecojet electric airline

17 July 2023 • 3 min read
04

Is net zero maximalism blinding us to the death of business as usual?

18 July 2023 • 7 min read
05

Nature 2030: New campaign calls for end to 'vague' green election promises

18 July 2023 • 4 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Investment

OBR: Costs of continued gas reliance more than double that of reaching net zero

Remaining heavily reliant on fossil gas for power and heating poses huge fiscal and economic risk to the UK, warns the Office for Budget Responsibility

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 July 2023 • 8 min read
Asset managers unite to urge European Commission to tighten ESG reporting rules
Investment

Asset managers unite to urge European Commission to tighten ESG reporting rules

Jayna Rana, Investment Week
clock 14 July 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

GFI launches Nature Group to encourage investment in recovery solutions

GFI warns private sector investment is urgently needed if the UK is to meet its nature recovery goals

Amber Rolt
clock 14 July 2023 • 2 min read