Ofwat pours £40m into 'groundbreaking' solutions to water industry's net zero and nature challenges

Ofwat has today announced up to £40m of funding for water companies working on "highly collaborative projects" with promising innovators that can address challenges faced by the industry, including the need to transition to net zero, reduce leaks and pollution, and enhance customer service.

The water regulator for England and Wales' fifth Water Breakthrough Challenge it to provide grants to firms partnering with companies, charities, academic institutions, and civil society bodies from outside the sector.

Solutions must be led by an English or Welsh water company and may feature new technologies, commercial models, or game-changing business practices that can address a number of key issues and industry challenges determined by the watchdog. These include responding and adapting to climate change, protecting and enhancing the environment and natural systems, delivering long-term operational resilience, and testing new ways of conducting core activities to deliver the services customers and society need.

Closing for entries on 6 January 2025, the Challenge's "Catalyst" stream will award partnerships seeking between £150,000 and £2m. A separate "Transform" stream will offer grants of between £2m and £10m, with the deadline for first stage entries falling on 30 September. The most promising entries will then be invited to enter a second stage of the competition in mid-November. Winners of both streams will be announced in May 2025.

"From sewage sludge to leaks, smart water neighbourhoods to supporting vulnerable customers, these partnership-delivered projects are helping to solve the big challenges we face," said Dr Jo Jolly, Ofwat's director of environment and innovation. "Collaboration is at the core of the innovation fund – among water companies and with organisations outside of our sector. They foster new thinking, new approaches to problems, and result in solutions that may otherwise not have come about.

"In this fifth Water Breakthrough Challenge, we're awarding up to £40m to highly collaborative projects that will make even greater progress in solving our sector's challenges and create a positive legacy for customers and our environment."

Since 2020, the Ofwat Innovation Fund has awarded more than £150m to 93 projects to enhance the water sector's ability to innovate and meet the evolving needs of customers, society and the environment.

Previous fund winners include Pipebots, a partnership between Sheffield University, Synthotech, and three water companies which uses small robots to identify faults from within pipes, and the Catchment Systems Thinking Cooperative (CaSTCo) project between a dozen water and sewage companies, the Rivers Trust, Zoological Society of London, charities and universities.

"Investment from the water industry is absolutely integral to forging a healthier future for our rivers, and Ofwat's Innovation Fund is particularly valuable in encouraging companies to work on creative, groundbreaking solutions to water challenges," said Emma Brisdion from The Rivers Trust. "The Ofwat-funded CaSTCo project - which is building the first national framework for citizen science and catchment monitoring standards - helped The Rivers Trust to kickstart Big River Watch, alongside a Foundation for Water Research legacy fund.

"Big River Watch is our entry-level citizen science survey that anyone can join via our free app," added Brisdion. "It is a really important tool to support CaSTCo in introducing new and diverse audiences to river science."

The announcement comes just days after the government unveiled new legislation to arm Ofwat and the Environment Agency with powers to ban bonuses and impose tougher penalties on water firms, including custodial sentences for executives who break the law.

The new Water (Special Measures) Bill also promises to improve monitoring and reporting across the sector, introducing new independent monitoring for every sewage outlet and a requirement for water companies to publish real-time data for all emergency overflows.

The developments come in the midst of a stand-off between Ofwat and leading water companies, which recently warned the watchdog that its draft decision to cut a record £17bn from water companies' £105bn investment proposals would put new housing developments, the recovery of rivers, and future efforts to address water shortages in jeopardy.

According to an analysis commissioned by Water UK, the draft spending plans put forward by Ofwat would see £1.3bn cut from the industry's proposed nutrients programme, £2.1bn cut from planned storm overflow spending, and a 66 per cent cut in proposed net zero investment over the next price control period.

The regulator's plans would see bills increase by just £19 a year for the average household over the next five-year price period, the industry body said.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.