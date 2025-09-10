Ecotricity invests in 'revolutionary' technology from Clyde Hydrogen

Scotland-based Clyde Hydrogen claims its pioneering technology makes hydrogen production 'cheaper, simpler, and safer'
Ecotricity has made a "significant investment" in Scottish hydrogen start up Clyde Hydrogen, predicting the company's pioneering technology is "poised to transform the energy sector" by cutting production...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis