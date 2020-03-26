floating wind farm
'A world first': Floating offshore wind to power North Sea oil platforms
Cable deal signals next step in using offshore wind to power oil and gas platforms
Floating wind: Are deep Scottish waters the next frontier for clean power?
Several developers are eyeing floating offshore wind farms around Scotland, amid estimates the sector could be worth £33.6bn to the UK by 2050
Global Briefing: Thai food giant promises coal-free foods by 2022
BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green business news from around the world this week
Shell and Innogy agree investment on €18m floating wind project
TetraSpar floating wind demonstration project could usher in new era of low-cost floating wind, developers claim
Batwind: Battery installed on Hywind floating offshore wind farm hailed as 'world first'
Masdar and Equinor will now begin testing of 'Batwind' battery storage and offshore wind project
We must seize the opportunity offered by floating wind
RenewableUK's Maf Smith urges the government to extend the deadline for vital subsidy support for floating offshore wind
"Paralysis" in Westminster threatens future of floating wind, industry warns
RenewableUK's Maf Smith warns that without an extension to deadline for subsidy support three pioneering wind farms may not get built
As Hywind project smashes expectations, are floating renewables ready for launch?
Masdar confirms flagship floating turbine project off the coast of Scotland has been operating at 65 per cent capacity
Statoil and Masdar step up 'Batwind' offshore wind storage collaboration
Firms to analyse Hywind floating offshore wind plus battery storage project in Scotland and explore potential for wider use of the technology
Nicola Sturgeon to open world's first floating wind farm
Experts predict 15-turbine Hywind project could pave the way for offshore wind farms to deploy in deeper, more remote waters
GE seals €1.5bn LM Wind Power turbine blade deal
Engineering giant completes acquisition of Danish turbine blade technology specialist
Floating offshore wind project wins backing from Highland Council
Swedish firm Dounreay Trì wins council backing to install two 5MW floating turbines off the northern coast of Scotland