Celtic Sea: Crown Estate confirms plan for wave of floating wind farm surveys

Plans to establish the UK as world leader in floating wind farm technology took a major step forward today, with the confirmation the Crown Estate is to undertake a series of marine surveys for prospective sites in the Celtic Sea.

The agency, which owns and manages the UK seabed on behalf of the state, announced it has awarded the first in a multi-million pound series of contracts to undertake technical and environmental surveys at potential floating wind farm locations in the zone where the government hopes to deliver an initial 4GW of new offshore wind capacity by 2035.

By investing in the surveys at an early stage in the development process and making the resulting data freely available to successful bidders, the Crown Estate hopes to accelerate the delivery of new projects by making it easier for developers to take early decisions and manage risks.

The surveys will also provide data for future project level Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), which will be undertaken as part of the planning process for any new projects.

The Crown Estate said that over the past year it has been working with its technical advisors, industry players, and other stakeholders, including statutory nature conservation bodies, to develop a programme of surveys that can deliver "strong, reliable and useful" datasets for developers.

The new surveys are expected to provide detailed information on the geophysical and geotechnical properties of various sites, including information on the seabed, wind, wave and current patterns, and marine wildlife.

Contracts have now been signed for the initial phase of metocean surveys, which look at wind, wave and current patterns, with work set to begin in spring 2023. Further surveys are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The surveys are set to be undertaken in parallel with the Crown Estate's on-going work to finalise its plans to award leases for the Celtic Sea floating offshore wind programme. The agency said it will provide further updates to developers on its plans in the first half of 2023 ahead of the official launch of the leasing tender.

"A successful floating wind market in the Celtic Sea will not only support the UK's journey to net zero and strengthen our energy security, but can be the catalyst for new jobs, investment and supply chain opportunities," said Nicola Clay, head of new ventures at The Crown Estate. "Ensuring these benefits are fully realised is a shared challenge, and The Crown Estate is committed to playing its part in supporting the growth of these important markets.

"Part of this is ensuring the swift deployment of this new technology, which is why we have been working across the industry to develop a programme of surveys that will ensure decisions are based on timely and robust data. The Crown Estate is uniquely placed to facilitate this sort of collective data-gathering, which will not only help maximise the growth of secure, affordable green energy, but also support the protection and restoration of marine ecosystems."

The new surveys were also welcomed by Tim Pick, co-chair of the Offshore Wind Acceleration Taskforce, who said: "The prospect of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea is taking shape, with The Crown Estate working with government and industry to progress the leasing process and stimulate a sustainable approach to the supply chain. I welcome the news of the awarding of contracts for surveys at an early stage, since it will accelerate the process and allow developers to take full advantage of the data that the surveys generate."

The news comes just days after the government announced the timing for its next round of clean energy contract auctions this spring, confirming that floating wind farm projects would be able to bid for price support contracts.

The government expects the UK to deliver some of the world's first commercial scale floating wind farm projects, which will act as forerunner for a planned fleet of floating wind farms capable of delivering up to 24GW of capacity by 2045.

Currently only a handful of floating wind turbine pilot projects are operational globally, but advocates of the technology maintain that it has the potential to drive down the cost of offshore wind power by removing the need for costly turbine foundations and allowing developers to access deeper water areas with stronger and more reliable winds.