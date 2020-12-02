Catching the wave: Government launches £160m ports push as offshore wind outlook brightens

Ministers seeking bids for £160m port fund as flurry of new reports predicts surge in offshore wind development

The UK offshore wind industry took a series of steps forward this week with a wave of new funding, skills, and floating wind announcements. But concerns remain about whether the sector can expand the pipeline of new projects fast enough to meet the government's ambitious target of 40GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Kicking off the wave of encouraging announcements, the government yesterday issued a formal call for applications from port developers interested in accessing a new £160m fund to support the development of offshore wind infrastructure.

The government said the scheme would aim to accelerate the development of large scale manufacturing portside hubs, which would strengthen the UK's offshore wind manufacturing capability, and create employment and investment opportunities.

The call for applications is being issued with a view to offering a letter in principle to a single large port hub developer in early 2021.

"The UK is already leading the world in offshore wind energy - establishing a major new offshore wind manufacturing hub, supported by thousands of skilled UK workers, will make sure we capitalise on the huge potential of our green ambitions," said Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng. "This is an essential part of our plan to increase capacity to 40GW by the end of this decade - a bold target that will help keep us at the forefront of the green industrial revolution."

The news came as The Crown Estate, which manages the UK seabed, issued a call for views on how it can facilitate a new wave of floating offshore wind projects in support of the government's goal of having 1GW of capacity in place by the end of the decade.

The consultation exercise will seek feedback on the scale of the opportunity for floating wind in the UK and the likely pipeline of projects between now and 2030; how best to manage rights for floating wind farm development, and the likely impact of floating wind development on spatial and environmental considerations.

The agency said the exercise would plans to enable the next phase of early commercial-scale floating wind, which are due to be set out next year.

"Floating offshore wind is an essential technology to achieve net zero by 2050," said Huub den Rooijen, director of energy, minerals and infrastructure at The Crown Estate. "It can open up new locations for offshore wind across the UK's seabed, creating a new economic success story with potential for jobs up and down the country.

"With clear government policy and market appetite, the time has come to move beyond demonstration. We look forward to working closely with the market and stakeholders to enable early commercial-scale floating wind projects in a way which recognises the wide range of interests offshore and protects our marine environment."

The move coincided with the release of a new report from certification giant DNV GL, which predicted that with effective industry standards floating offshore wind farms had the potential to meet around two per cent of global power demand by 2050. The report also predicted the cost of power from floating wind turbines is set to fall by approximately 70 per cent by 2050 to a global average of €40/MWh.

Meanwhile, a separate report this week from the Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition (OREAC) further underscored the huge potential of the global offshore wind industry, predicting 1,400GW of capacity could be installed by 2050.

Titled The Power of Our Ocean, the report sets out recommendations for how governments can accelerate the development of an ocean energy sector that promises to deliver around a fifth of the emissions savings required to keep temperature increases below1.5C.

In related news, the Global Wind Organisation, the non-profit industry body for safety and technical training, today launched a new programme with trade body RenewableUK to support the Just Transition by helping skilled workers to move from other sectors such as oil and gas into renewables.

The GWO Safety Training Access Programme recognises complementary skills and knowledge in the fields of basic safety, allowing workers seeking new opportunities in other parts of the energy sector to fast track onto GWO's refresher courses, if they have already undergone verifiable training in their previous work.

"While the wind power industry grows, employers are looking to hire the very best people to work on their sites," said Jakob Lau Holst, CEO of Global Wind Organisation. "We're marking out a clear path that makes the transition easy and safe for the individual worker, while providing value to the wind industry."

However, the flurry of good news across the sector was offset slightly by a new analysis from research firm Cornwall Insight, which highlighted the significant expansion required across the sector to meet the UK government's 40GW goal.

The study revealed that even if all current offshore wind sites with leasing are developed in the coming years, total offshore wind capacity would only reach 29.7GW by 2030.

"Assuming all prospective sites with seabed leasing are built, the current pipeline will fall well short of the 40GW by 2030 target recently reiterated by government," said Lucy Dolton, Analyst at Cornwall Insight. "In fact, this would start falling by the end of the decade as the earliest offshore wind sites under the Renewables Obligation (RO) start to reach the end of their economic life. Increasing the pipeline of prospective offshore wind sites is, therefore, a priority if we are to reach the 40GW ambition and critical to the pipeline will be upcoming seabed leasing rounds in 2021."

She added that upcoming leasing rounds from ScotWind and Crown Estate would "be highly indicative of the magnitude of development that has occurred in offshore wind within this time frame".

"The 8GW-10GW ScotWind Leasing round is due to open in early 2021," she explained. "Also expected early next year is the bidding stage of the Crown Estate's Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4, set to create the opportunity for "at least 7GW" of new projects. Signs are promising following Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing his Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution [and] the Energy White Paper is due to outline further details for offshore wind support in the coming weeks… However, it will still be a major task for the sector to plan, develop and deliver a further 10GW of offshore wind projects on top of the existing pipeline by 2030."